Flamengo: Reinforcement of Flamengo is regularized and can make its debut in Brasileirão

David Luiz’s name already appears in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), and now he depends on improving his fitness to enter the field

the defender David Luiz is now able to make its debut by Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship. This Tuesday (14), the name of the athlete was registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), without any pending issues.. This was another step by the Gávea club to have its new star on the field.

The red-black team takes the field this Wednesday, to play against Grêmio, at Maracanã, for the second match of the Copa do Brasil. Registration for the competition, however, ended on August 24th. Therefore, David Luiz will not be able to play in the tournament in the next phases.

Now, the board rushes to enroll the defender in Libertadores. The deadline for making the exchanges – three will be allowed – is this Friday (17). The tendency is for Flamengo to enroll the defender, midfielder Andreas Pereira and forward Kennedy, all newly hired.

David Luiz has not played an official match since May. Despite the long time of inactivity, the player kept his fitness on his own and the trend is that he can make his debut with the Flamengo shirt still in September. He was presented on Monday (13) and has already done physical work on the lawn.

While he doesn’t take the field, he will have to watch his new teammates who will take the field in this Wednesday, for the return match of the quarter finals, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã. The red-black thrashed the tricolor gaucho in the first match, by 4-0, and has everything to qualify for the semifinals.