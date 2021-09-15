Flamengo vs Grêmio: what fans need to know to watch the match at Maracanã | Flamengo

After a long wait, Flamengo fans will be able to follow the team at Maracanã, this Wednesday, in the match against Grêmio, which is worth a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

However, to participate in this test event for the return of the public in Rio de Janeiro, fans will have to comply with a series of protocols, which start with the purchase of tickets and go up to the sanitary safety standards at the stadium.

The load released for the match is 35% of the stadium’s total capacity, that is, the equivalent of 24,783 fans, according to the terms and protocols established for the game.

Check out below everything you need to know to follow Flamengo x Grêmio at Maracanã.

1 of 3 Maracanã can receive up to 24,783 fans — Photo: Reproduction Maracanã can receive up to 24,783 fans — Photo: Reproduction

Tickets are sold exclusively over the internet. The value varies from R$100 to R$900.

In order to purchase a ticket and access the stadium, fans must prove their vaccination schedule against Covid-19, with the first dose, the second dose or the single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer, according to the schedule by age group established by the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro, indicated below: * 50 years or older: present proof of the second dose (or single dose, in cases indicated by the manufacturer) * From 15 to 49 years old: present proof of the first dose (or single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer). * Children under 15 years old will not be able to access the match, since, according to the vaccination schedule of the city of Rio de Janeiro, they will not have started their immunization yet. For the same reason, there will be no gratuity for children under 12 years old.

After receiving the voucher with confirmation of purchase, made over the internet, the fan must, obligatorily, pick up the physical ticket at one of the exchange points with the following documents, with original and copy.

Voucher generated at the time of purchase, completed, printed and signed; Official document with photo; Half-price voucher (if half-price ticket is purchased); Vaccination booklet that proves the first dose, the second dose or the single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer. Proof of vaccination must follow the schedule by age group established by the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro Proof of negative result (non-reactive) of the antigen test for Covid-19, performed in one of the accredited laboratories between 9:30 pm on Monday, 09/13/2021, and 4:00 pm on 09/15/2021.

* Fans can only pick up their ticket by putting on an access bracelet, which cannot be removed until the end of the match.

* The removal of the bracelet by third parties is not allowed, as well as the removal of physical tickets.

* In the case of withdrawal of gratuities provided for by law, the fan must present originals and copies of the documents listed above and also the document that proves the benefit of gratuity. Copies of documents will be retained, as a mandatory measure for the completion of the Test-Event.

* Only the ticket holder can make the exchange, that is, third party withdrawal is not allowed.

Accredited Laboratories for Covid-19 Exams

2 of 3 Flamengo x Grêmio: accredited laboratories for Covid tests — Photo: reproduction Flamengo x Grêmio: accredited laboratories for Covid tests — Photo: reproduction

Ticket exchange locations

Maracanã – Ticket offices 1, 2 and 4.

Day 14/09/2021 – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm.

Day 15/09/2021 – Hours from 8 am to 1 pm.

Sambódromo – Corner of R.Benedito Hipólito with R. Marquês de Sapucaí

Day 14/09/2021 – Hours from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Day 15/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Gávea (club members) – Counter next to the collection sector.

Avenida Borges de Medeiros, 997 – Lagoa – Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 14/09/2021 – Hours from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Day 15/09/2021 – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Gávea – External ticket office

Rua Ministro Raul Machado, near Praça Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora.

Day 14/09/2021 – Hours from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Day 15/09/2021 – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Downtown – Parking near Americanas Express.

Avenida das Américas No. 500 – Barra, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 14/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Day 15/09/2021 – Opening hours from 10 am to 7 pm.

Shopping Nova América – Parking / Blue Entrance, close to access C.

Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr. – Del Castilho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 14/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Day 15/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Estrada do Portela, nº222, Store 309, 3rd floor – Madureira, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 14/09/2021 – Hours from 10 am to 8 pm.

Day 15/09/2021 – Opening hours from 10 am to 7 pm.

The fan must maintain social distance of one meter in available seating plans.

The use of masks is mandatory.

3 out of 3 Fans must respect distance in the match — Photo: Reproduction Fans must respect distance in the match — Photo: Reproduction