Flamengo’s partnership with fan token company is approved by the club’s Council | Flamengo

Flamengo’s Deliberative Council unanimously approved, on Tuesday night, the partnership with the company “Socios.com” to sell fan tokens. The expectation is that the contract, valid until the end of 2025, will yield up to R$145 million for the club, including marketing licensing, not counting possible bonuses and participation in the sale of tokens.

1 of 2 Rodolfo Landim at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Rodolfo Landim at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

Flamengo will already receive the first installment next week. The club’s partner will also have his brand on the men’s professional team’s training jerseys and on the women’s team uniform, as well as a media package on FlaTV and rubro-negro social networks.

The club’s vice president of Marketing Communication, Gustavo Oliveira, commented in an interview with ge about the expectation of the partnership and stated that the idea is until the end of the year for Flamengo to have its currency.

– It was good for both sides. Together with Flamengo, the biggest fans in the world, our social networks, FlaTV… It’s not just token sales. They make good pay with us. Engagement is strong. This is going to be an important product. Shirt for women, men… Some of the money is already coming in this year, but the bulk will be in the next few years. We believe that this year we will have our currency. It’s a four-and-a-half-year contract that will be important for the club. We are in no hurry to be the first to do it, but we want to do it very well, the size of Flamengo – said the leader.

Understand what fan tokens are

Fan Tokens are cryptocurrencies that allow fans to participate in club experiences through the partner app, “Socios.com”. According to the announcement by Flamengo, whoever buys the tokens will be able, for example, to vote on details of the team’s uniform or on the music that will play in the pre-game warm-up, participate in experiences and have access to exclusive services, among other activations.