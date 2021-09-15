Fluminense lineup: André and Nonato feel and see doubts for the decision with Atlético-MG | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense ended this Tuesday, at CT Carlos Castilho, the preparation to face Atlético-MG this Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. And coach Marcão won at least two headaches for the decisive match. Andrew and Nonato they felt pain in the activity and turned into doubt.

As an alternative if the defensive midfielders cannot play, Marcão has at his disposal Wellington and also Martinelli, who lost Flu last Sunday, against São Paulo, by Brasileirão, due to pain in his left thigh, but should travel to Belo Horizonte.

Who should return to the starting lineup is Samuel Xavier at right-back, replacing Calegari. He was spared last weekend due to the streak. The Colombian Jhon Arias is again related after going to his country for his grandmother’s wake, but the tendency is for Luiz Henrique and Caio Paulista to be the wingers.

Thus, Fluminense’s likely lineup is:

Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André (Wellignton), Nonato (Martinelli) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred

1 of 2 Marcão, Fluminense technician — Photo: Disclosure Marcão, Fluminense technician — Photo: Disclosure

The Fluminense delegation travels early this evening to Belo Horizonte. The match against Atlético-MG is scheduled for Wednesday, 19:00 (GMT), in Mineirão. As they lost the first leg at Maracanã by 2-1, Tricolor must win by one goal difference to take the decision to penalties or by two goals or more to advance straight.

