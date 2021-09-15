Fluminense loses two more players for decisive duel against Atlético for the Copa do Brasil – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC Coach Marcão studies possibilities to assemble the team in the game against Atlético

Coach Marcão will have to rack his brains to play Fluminense against Atlético, this Wednesday (15th), at 7pm, at Mineirão, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After the activity on Tuesday that marked the end of the preparation for the duel, defensive midfielder Martinelli and defender Manoel were vetoed due to physical problems.

The options for Martinelli’s vacancy are in doubt: the midfielders André and Nonato, with muscle pain. Thus, the young midfielder Wallace can act more in the background.

Besides them, left-back Egidio, also with muscular discomfort, could be left out. Danilo Barcelos, who has already been working in the position, is the natural replacement.

The Rio team already has other certain embezzlements to face Galo in Mineirão: defensive midfielder Hudson, midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso, attacking midfielder Gabriel Teixeira and forward Lucca, all injured. Flu’s list of casualties is completed by the former athlete Cazares, who already played in the Copa do Brasil for Corinthians.

On the other hand, Marcão has only good news: the return of Colombian attacking midfielder Jhon Arias, back from his native country where he attended his grandmother’s wake.

Faced with the problems, Fluminense should start the match against Atlético with Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos (Egidio); Wellington, Nonato (Wallace) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

As Atlético won in Rio de Janeiro by 2-1, Fluminense will have to win by two goals difference to qualify in normal time or by one advantage to take the decision to penalties.