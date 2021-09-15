Full-size comparison: iPhone 13 versus predecessors

Apple announced the iPhone 13 line in the afternoon of Tuesday (14), during an impressive event that renewed the generations of the main lines of electronic devices of the brand and its software. Among the main news are the iPad 9 and the new generation of iPad Mini, the Apple Watch Series 7, the launch announcement of the Fitness Plus platform in Brazil and much more. The introduction of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini smartphones, as well as their bigger brothers iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, however, stole attention by being announced as the best cell phones ever created by the Giant of Cupertino.

But has Apple’s new flagship smartphone, iPhone 13, received really significant changes in terms of build, hardware and performance promise compared to previous models? To answer this question, TudoCelular has prepared one of the comparative classics that take into account the new generation of the line and its predecessors in terms of screen and design, hardware and cameras. At the end of the text you can see our conclusion regarding the differences and similarities between the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

screen and design

Apple has invested far more in new technologies applicable to the same powerful hardware than in direct improvements to the components of the new iPhone 13. As you can see from the comparison table above, the last two generations of iPhones have the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. HD+ resolution and LCD screen. However, the Cupertino Giant promises 28% more brightness on the new iPhone 13, totaling 1200 nits. The display also supports technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, with improvements for energy efficiency.





The iPhone 13 also arrives with major design changes, with even flatter sides compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. On the back, the dual-camera block remains positioned in the left corner, but the lenses are distributed diagonally. The glass at the front still has the same Ceramic Shield to give it extra protection, but the notch for accommodating the front camera has undergone a long-awaited reduction by many users: the dimensions are 20% smaller than its predecessors. The novelty also has protection against water and dust, granted by IP68 certification. Like the last generation, the sides are aluminum, while the family still does not have physical biometric authentication, but it has Face ID – whose sensor is inside the notch.

Hardware

In terms of hardware, the changes are starting to show themselves more significant. That’s because one of Apple’s great highlights, the A15 Bionic chip itself, arrives with the new iPhone 13 generation. In addition, the new device will no longer have the option of 64 GB of internal memory, unlike previous generations, but it will count on with the 512GB variant. Apple did not reveal the RAM memory used in iPhone 13, but iPhones 12 and 11 have the same 4GB and are distinguished by the presence of Apple A14 Bionic and A13 Bionic chips, respectively. The performance of each processor has shown itself to be better with each generation, and Apple promises big advances for the A15 Bionic. The new platform delivers six-core processors, two of which are high-performance, while another four deliver high-efficiency. Apple promises up to 50% faster speed than the competition, not counting the presence of 5G – which was first introduced on the iPhone 12 – for a faster connection.





Graphically, the iPhone 13’s GPU still provides four cores, but with 30% more speed compared to rival high-end models. Apple even inserted a 16-core Neural Engine, capable of performing 15.8 trillion operations per second. Another big change is battery life. Although it has not revealed the exact power used in the iPhone 13, Apple has promised no less than 2.5 hours more battery life for its new generation smartphone.

cameras

In this regard we have great news introduced by the Giant of Cupertino as well, although the general table leads us to believe otherwise. That’s because Apple has invested in subtle changes, focusing on hardware and software details that are capable of making all the difference in the performance of a photo sensor. The 12 MP sensors each follow identical. The primary lens is a wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture, while the secondary lens consists of an ultrawide lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The set is capable of recording 4K videos at 60 fps; for selfies, there is also a 12 MP front camera. However, the wide sensor is 47% larger on the iPhone 13 compared to the iPhone 12, making it possible to capture more light in dark environments. Apple also included night mode in all options and sensor-shift stabilization technology, which reduces turbulence in the images during the physical movement of the larger lens. The iPhone 12 was already able to capture images in RAW natively and front camera compatible with Deep Fusion, which also ensures more details in photographs taken in low light.





Apple has also introduced a big new addition to the iPhone 13’s camera software that is sure to excite photography and cinematography enthusiasts. The Cinematic mode is capable of recording videos of people, animals and objects with automatic changes in the depth effect, which makes it possible to capture true cinema-worthy moments even in “amateur” situations. The focus of Kinematic mode can be changed both during and after recording, and footage can be taken in Dolby Vision HDR. In addition, Apple introduced a new multiframe image signal processor employed in the A15 Bionic enabling advances such as Photo Styles, which allows users to create personal preferences for image capture, and Smart HDR 4 with more color, contrast and light.

finished

The changes employed in the new generation of iPhones were mostly subtle in the hardware, but we can’t deny the many new features that Apple brought to the software. Such advances are mostly due to the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, which promises to have 50% more powerful performance than competitors, at least for the moment. Enthusiastic Apple users interested in upgrading to the iPhone 13 should be primarily interested in a smartphone with improved overall performance, greater screen enjoyment, more powerful processor, larger battery and new shooting possibilities. The lack of solid advancement in crucial components and configurations, however, disappoints. What did you think of the new iPhone 13? Do you think it’s worth the upgrade to this new generation?

