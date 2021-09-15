Gabi Martins and Tierry enjoy hotel with daily rates of R$ 7,000

Former member of BBB 20, Gabi Martins, and her boyfriend, singer Tierry, enjoy their vacation in Maldives and stay in a luxury resort, with daily rates of R$ 7,000.

Gabi Martins and Tierry in a luxury hotel with daily rates of R$ 7,000 in the Maldives Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The couple shared their entire journey to the paradise island on social networks: a 14-hour trip to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, another 5 hours of connection, then two more flights until they reached their final destination, the Pullman Maldives hotel.

Gabi Martins and Tierry tell about trip to Maldives Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In Stories, Gabi talks about her strangeness in relation to time zones: “In Brazil, it’s half past one. Look how strange!”, while showing the night through the aircraft window. When they arrive at their stopover in Dubai, to pass the time between connecting flights, the couple still jokes: “Let’s buy it”. Then, Gabi shows her followers the bags, watches and candy stores at the airport gates and adds: “It’s paradise, right, babes?”

Arriving at the lodging, Gabi takes a tour of the couple’s luxurious chalet, with direct access to the sea and a private deck, and vents: “So we arrive, change our clothes, put on a bikini, enjoy, right? Because it took us 2 days to get there. get here, but just say thank you. What a perfect place!”. Finally, the influencer adds: “There will be a photo spanking, yes, my loves”.

Gabi Martins on a trip to the Maldives Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition, in her box of questions, Gabi Martins reveals that, after their stay in the Maldives, the couple also plans to spend some time and enjoy the city of Dubai.