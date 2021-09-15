Gabriel Medina beats Filipe Toledo and is three-time world surfing champion

Three years after becoming the first Brazilian two-time world champion in professional surfing, Gabriel Medina can now be proud of being the country’s only three-time champion in history. The feat was achieved this Tuesday, in Trestles, United States, where he beat teammate Filipe Toledo in the decisive heat 2-0 (16.30 to 15.33 and 17.53 to 16.36) and secured the title — repeating the feats of 2014 and 2018 Tatiana Weston-Webb tried another cup for Brazil, but ended up winning the vice-championship.

Medina was just two heats away from being a three-time world champion. Circuit leader, the Brazilian was guaranteed a place in the big decision of the WSL Finals, the last stage of the season. After seven stages throughout 2020-21, the tournament brought together the top five in the rankings. At the time, he had to wait for the other qualifiers until he met — and won — Filipe Toledo, his opponent in the decision.

The stage was even interrupted because of the presence of a shark. According to the organization, the animal was about 1.80m long. During the break, the entire competition area was searched to ensure that the animal is no longer there.

The tri-championship allows Gabriel Medina to sit at the same table as three other sports legends: the Australian Mick Fanning, champion in 2007, 2009 and 2013, the Hawaiian Andy Irons, winner in 2002, 2003 and 2004, and the North- American Tom Curren, who won the title in 1985/86, 1986/87 and 1990

Medina is one title away from the Australian Mark Richards, the second biggest winner of the World Surfing Tour, who conquered the four times championship in 1979, 1980, 1981 and 1982. The biggest winner in history is the North American Kelly Slater, who has got 11 achievements.





Gabriel Medina in the 2nd heat of the WSL Finals title fight, this Tuesday (14), in Trestles, California, USA Photo: Pat Nolan / World Surf League Surfer became the sixth athlete in history to be at least three-time world champion, and the first Brazilian to achieve the feat Photo: Pat Nolan / Agência O Globo Medina celebrates winning the third world championship. He beat teammate Filipe Toledo in the decisive battery 2-0 and secured the title, repeating the feats of 2014 and 2018 Photo: Pat Nolan / Agência O Globo Filipe Toledo in action on the 1st battery WSL Finals, in Trestles Photo: Pat Nolan / Agência O Globo Born in Maresias beach, on the coast of São Paulo, Medina won his first world title in December 2014, in Hawaii, where he repeated the feat in 2018 Photo: Pat Nolan / Agência O Globo

Medina also won the world title in 2018 even before winning the Billabong Pipe Master, Hawaiian stage of the world circuit. Also during the semifinals, the Brazilian beat South African Jordy Smith by 16.27 against 15.83 points. With that, he eliminated the chances of the Australian Julian Wilson, second in the ranking, to overtake him in advance.

Born in Maresias beach, on the coast of São Paulo, Medina won his first world title on December 19, 2014, also in Hawaii.

Check out all the world champions:

2021: Gabriel Medina (Brazil)

2019: Italo Ferreira (Brazil)

2018: Gabriel Medina (Brazil)

2017: John John Florence (Hawaii)

2016: John John Florence (Hawaii)

2015: Adriano de Souza (Brazil)

2014: Gabriel Medina (Brazil)

2013: Mick Fanning (Australia)

2012: Joel Parkinson (Australia)

2011: Kelly Slater (USA)

2010: Kelly Slater (USA)

2009: Mick Fanning (Australia)

2008: Kelly Slater (USA)

2007: Mick Fanning (Australia)

2006: Kelly Slater (USA)

2005: Kelly Slater (USA)

2004: Andy Irons (Hawaii)

2003: Andy Irons (Hawaii)

2002: Andy Irons (Hawaii)

2001: CJ Hobgood (USA)

2000: Sunny Garcia (Hawaii)

1999: Mark Occhilupo (Australia)

1998: Kelly Slater (USA)

1997: Kelly Slater (USA)

1996: Kelly Slater (USA)

1995: Kelly Slater (USA)

1994: Kelly Slater (USA)

1993: Derek Ho (Hawaii)

1992: Kelly Slater (USA)

1991: Damien Hardman (Australia)

1990: Tom Curren (USA)

1989: Martin Potter (UK)

1988: Barton Lynch (Australia)

1987: Damien Hardman (Australia)

1986: Tom Curren (USA)

1985: Tom Curren (USA)

1984: Tom Carroll (Australia)

1983: Tom Carroll (Australia)

1982: Mark Richards (Australia)

1981: Mark Richards (Australia)

1980: Mark Richards (Australia)

1979: Mark Richards (Australia)

1978: Wayne Bartholomew (Australia)

1977: Shaun Tomson (South Africa)

1976: Peter Townend (Australia)