Gabriel Medina’s ‘crazy year’ and history

This Tuesday, Gabriel Medina ended a historic 2021 in his surfing career with the conquest of the third world championship, by beating Filipinho with a show in a final that was also historic.

The surfer’s year had absolutely everything: “cracks” in the family, controversies with Yasmin Brunet’s veto in the Olympics, many complaints about the grades in Tokyo and now the three-time world championship.

2021 started out quite turbulent for Gabriel. If in the waters everything was going well and he was leading the world rankings, outside of them things were messed up. In February, Medina and his wife, Yasmin Brunet, stopped following the surfer’s mother and stepfather on social media. According to reports at the time, the couple would not have approved the “lightning marriage” of the two, which led to the first fight.

Besides being stepfather, Charles Saldanha was also Medina’s coach, but was eventually fired by Gabriel on the grounds that Saldanha “should focus on Sophia’s career” (Medina, the surfer’s sister).

Months later, Simone Medina, the mother, accused Yasmin of removing Gabriel from the family and the raids became public, with Simone and Yasmin exchanging hints on social media.

Amidst this turmoil came the Tokyo Olympics.

Before leaving for Japan, Gabriel Medina removed Andy King, his instructor, from the list of people on his team at the Games and tried to include Yasmin as an instructor, so that he could take his wife to Tokyo. The Olympic Committee, however, rejected the change and Yasmin had to stay in Brazil.

The veto was the big issue that guided the discussions about surfing, a debutant in the Games, before the beginning of the tournament. Without his wife, Medina fell into the waters of Japan and ended up without a medal.

In the semifinals, he was defeated by Japanese Kanoa Igarashi in a very controversial dispute, which generated a lot of complaints from the Brazilian fans due to a score of 9 given to the owner of the house, who ended up eliminating the Brazilian before the decision for the gold.

In the bronze dispute, he was defeated by Owen Wright, from Australia, and was left without medals. After the Olympics, he returned to tranquility on the WSL circuit, where he always led the rankings.

This Tuesday, Medina entered the WSL Finals as the big favorite and confirmed this favoritism to close the crazy year with the third world championship.