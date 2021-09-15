GDP should grow only 0.5% in 2022 with higher inflation, interest and dollar, estimates Itaú – Money Times

O itau (ITUB4) adopted more pessimistic projections for Brazilian economic growth in both 2021 and 2022, still waiting inflation, interest and dollar higher than previously estimated.

According to a new scenario review, Itaú now expects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grow 5.3% this year and only 0.5% next year, compared to previous estimates of 5.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

The significant deterioration in the account for 2022 reflects expectations of a higher Selic rate ahead, said Itaú in a report signed by its chief economist, Mario Mesquita. The bank now expects base interest rates to reach 9% by the end of the current monetary tightening cycle, compared to a previous estimate of 7.50%.

“The inflationary scenario continued to deteriorate and risks remain high,” Itaú wrote, citing pressures posed by the water crisis and fiscal uncertainty. “In this context, we believe that the Copom will not yet see conditions to indicate a reduction in the rate of increase in the Selic rate.”

Itaú expects the central bank announce over the next meetings three consecutive increases of 1 percentage point and a last increase of 0.75 point, so that the Selic reach 9% in February 2022. The previous projection was that the current tightening cycle would bring the benchmark interest rate to 7.5%.

There was also an upward revision in inflation expectations, and Itaú now expects the IPCA up 8.4% this year and 4.2% the next. Before, the projection was for highs of 7.7% and 3.9%, respectively.

“Inflation remains under pressure and with a widespread increase,” warned the bank. “Underlying inflation measures continue to run under pressure and above what is compatible with the inflation target, both in goods, which have not yet shown signs of cooling, and in services, which already show signs of acceleration in more inertial items.”

The inflation target for 2021 is 3.75% and for 2022 it is 3.5%, in both cases with a margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less.

Regarding the fiscal scenario, Itaú highlighted an increase in risks amid the prospect of losses with the reform of the Income tax, greater pressure to increase the Bolsa Família and the difficulties in reconciling compliance with the spending ceiling with the acceleration of inflation.

With the increase in uncertainties related to the trajectory of public accounts, adding to the already challenging scenario, Itaú also raised its estimates to the levels of the dollar.

The US currency should end this year at 5.00 reais and the next at 5.20 reais, the bank said, against previous forecasts of 4.75 and 5.10, respectively.

“We still believe that there are important fundamentals that justify the appreciation (of the real) in relation to current levels, including the higher Selic rate and high commodity prices … However, domestic uncertainties (especially related to the evolution of public accounts in the years) prevent a more expressive appreciation of the currency,” the report stated.