Generalized infection affects up to 17 million people a year; understand what it is

In this Tuesday’s (14) edition of the Medical Correspondent chart, of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes explained what sepsis, better known as generalized infection, is. The complication is the main cause of death in ICUs in the country, according to the Latin American Institute of Sepsis.

In Brazil alone, more than 200,000 people die each year from sepsis. It is estimated that the infection affects up to 17 million people a year worldwide.

THE CNN, infectologist Álvaro Furtado spoke more about the infection. “Sepsis is nothing more than our own body’s response to the entry of a bacteria, virus or fungus that will cause an infectious process, and the body tries to eradicate this infection.”

Fernando Gomes highlighted that the generalized infection does not only occur in the hospital environment and can even start at home. So he talked about the main symptoms that serve as a warning for sepsis.

“Because it affects blood circulation, it basically causes three things: increased respiratory rate, pressure drops (hypotension) and altered level of consciousness, as it decreases cerebral blood flow,” said the doctor.

He also warned that not quickly recognizing and treating a generalized infection can cause serious conditions for the patient. “These are signs and symptoms showing that the body is having a very serious health crisis.”

(*With information from Nicole Lacerda, from CNN, in São Paulo)