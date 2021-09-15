Gio Ewbank’s parents celebrate their daughter’s birthday with beautiful tributes: ”I love you!”

Roberto Baldacconi and Deborah Ewbank made beautiful declarations of love for their daughter, Giovanna Ewbank

This Tuesday, the 14th, the family of Giovanna Ewbank (35) is in a party! That’s because the actress is completing another year of life.

Among the numerous congratulations he has received on social media is that of his parents, Roberto Baldacconi and Deborah Ewbank (62), who paid beautiful tributes to the heiress.

Roberto posted a fun video where he scares Gio and her husband, Bruno Gagliasso (39) who quickly burst out laughing at the moment.

In the caption, he melted: “Speaking well about you is so easy Daughter, for me you are complete, but today I decided to give you a little scare, I love you! Ps: Bruno it wasn’t my fault that you were together at the time.“

Deborah, on the other hand, published a click where she appears beside her daughter and granddaughter, Titi, in a beautiful natural setting, also making her declaration of love: “Puppy, light of my life. Today I’m going to wish you what I want every morning when I wake up, and I’ll send it by Whats. May God bless you, enlighten you, guide and protect you.”

“But I also want to thank God for giving me such a wonderful, human, dedicated and good daughter. I wish your children are as good to you as you are to me. May your life be light and full of love like you. I love you more than anything“, she finished.

Check out the tributes that Gio Ewbank's parents did for their daughter on her birthday:





