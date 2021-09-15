Globant announces 700 job openings in Brazil with the aim of doubling operations

Globant, an Argentine software development multinational with more than 20,000 professionals in 18 countries, will generate a large number of jobs in Brazil.

The company intends to double its operations, which are still considered discreet, in the country with the hiring of 700 professionals by 2022. Of the total vacancies, 630 will be allocated to the technology area. The others will be divided by other sectors, such as HR, finance and sales.

With more than seven years of presence in Brazil, where it has more than 600 professionals, Globant’s announcement is made in the context of the company’s expansion in Latin America. In Brazilian territory, the company seeks to expand its operations and position itself as a reference in innovation in the local information technology sector.