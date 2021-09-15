Globo deceives Record not to lose audience with ‘A Fazenda 13’

Fight for the audience remains firm (Photo: Reproduction/Globo/Record)

Globo played a prank with Record to hinder the competitor and not suffer with the debut of “The Farm 13” this Tuesday (14). The station released a false schedule, with different schedules, so that Record could premiere the rural reality when “The Masked Singer Brasil” was already on air.

The plan consisted in not letting Record know exactly when the soap opera “Império” would end, in addition to making the audience that follows the musical program remain connected to Globo. All this would considerably reduce the chance of Adriane Galisteu to lead the audience on time (which ended up working).

Read too

The schedule published on Globo’s website (days before) said that “The Masked Singer Brasil” would only start from 23:00. It was also based on this that Record decided to set the premiere of “A Fazenda 13” to 22:45, stretching “Genesis” and not showing a chapter of the soap opera “Quando Chama o Coração”. The hope was to capture those who had finished watching “Empire” and/or liked reality TV before “The Masked” started.

Photo: Reproduction

Globo’s trolling, which specifies that the schedule may change, made Record’s change completely unnecessary. Before 22:30, Ivete Sangalo’s program was already on the air and Record directors possibly regretted it. Those who follow “The Masked Singer Brasil” continued there and did not migrate to the premiere of “A Fazenda”, as the bishop’s team dreamed of.

The trick was noticed by some internet users, who had fun with Globo’s plan and revealed that they also fell for the “coup”. The idea will never be accepted by the broadcaster, but it probably arose after the positive repercussion of the list of participants in the rural reality on social networks. For the first time in history, Record decided to release the cast before the first episode.