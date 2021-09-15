Globo officially talks about the new presenter of ‘Big Brother Brasil’

Since the confirmation that Tiago Leifert was leaving, Rede Globo has been running out of time to announce the new presenter of Big Brother Brazil. Several names, such as Ana Clara, Marcos Mion and Tadeu Schmidt, are being speculated, but no official information had been released. Faced with the rumors, Rede Globo finally decided to talk about the matter.

One of the names that has been standing out the most in recent days is Tadeu Schmidt. The journalist emerged as a strong candidate to fill the vacancy left by Leifert for a number of reasons. The presenter of “Fantástico” was so well accepted by the direction, that his name already appears with some favoritism in the dispute for the position of commander of BBB.

Although the journalist is being the most quoted to replace Tiago, Rede Globo prefers to keep the matter under wraps and denied that it had called Tadeu Schmidt to take over the reality show. According to information from the UOL portal, when questioned, the Rio station responded that the hammer has not yet been hit: “The performances of ‘BBB’ or ‘The Voice Brasil’ in 2022 have not yet been defined.”

The rumors, which were already big, got even bigger. That’s because the name of Thaddeus would be seen with good eyes by advertisers. The information was released by the portal News from TV, which also added that the father of the friendly “Cavalinhos” of “Fantástico” is already a wish of the direction of the Marinho station.

Also according to the website, some Big Brother Brazil advertisers have already given a positive signal to Rede Globo. The commercial representatives not only approve of Tadeu’s choice to head the BBB 22, as they described the host of “Fantástico” with encouraging adjectives. According to them, Schmidt is nice, sweet and pleasant.

Several factors lead the station to choose Tadeu, among them, the great experience of the journalist in the presentation of the Sunday electronic magazine alongside Poliana Abritta. The presenter’s resourcefulness is unquestionable and highly praised internally. With that, he became a name that appeals to the vast majority of the top management of the radio station in Rio.

Another important factor that is weighing heavily on Tadeu’s choice is the presenter’s relationship with several different audiences. According to data obtained through a survey carried out recently, the presenter of “Fantástico” is praised by both the younger viewers and the older audiences.