‘God shut me up and took you away’, says brother of the leader of Garotos de Ouro, who died in SC

Ivonir Machado published a tribute after his brother’s death in an accident on the BR-282 in Águas Mornas, this Monday (13)

Airton Machado, leader of the band Garotos de Ouro, who died in an accident this Monday (13) in Greater Florianópolis, was honored by his brother.

Ivonir Machado, who is also a musician, published a message on the internet in which he reports the legacy left by his brother and the beginning of the career of “Irmãos Machadinhos”.

“Our Legado mano, with the grace and blessing of God is eternalized, He blessed us in our long memorable journey, our first presentation was before the Lord, at the altar of the Church in our hometown Cruz Alta-RS”, recalls Ivonir.

The musician also mentioned the matriarch of the family, the “greatest bagpiper” Dona Cristina and the father Amadeu Machado. Airton, Amilton, Delonir and Ivonir became the “Golden Boys” nearly 50 years ago.

“God ‘silenced’ me and you ‘took away. The day has come to say goodbye or rather say a ‘see you soon’.”, he wrote.

See the message:

Accident on BR-282

The serious traffic accident that resulted in the death of 62-year-old Airton Machado was recorded at around 1:40 am at km 44.2 of the BR-282, in Águas Mornas.

Airton was with his wife Renata Machado, 32, at the time of the accident. The wife suffered serious injuries and was sent to hospital.

The bus would have lost its brakes on a downhill stretch and crashed into a rock wall. Only the couple traveled in the vehicle, as the rest of the group traveled in their own cars.

Early in the morning, fans and artists paid tribute to the singer and composer, who marked the traditional music of Rio Grande do Sul.

last show

The last show of Garotos de Ouro was held on Saturday (11), in the municipality of São Joaquim, in Serra Santa Catarina. Advertisements for the Sixth Live of Garotos de Ouro “Bailezito em casa 6” were released on social networks.

On Monday, Garotos de Ouro published a message lamenting the death of the group’s leader.

“The most fandangueira harmonica in southern Brazil’s dances silenced… One of the greatest influences of our gaucho music leaves us, the heart of Garotos de Ouro cries with irreparable pain. The Garotos de Ouro family communicates with regret the death of the founder Airton Machado on September 13, 2021”, says the post.

Funeral

The body of Airton Machado was veiled this Monday night at the Crematorium of Santa Catarina, in Criciúma. At the same place, a farewell ceremony was held for the singer at 11 am this Tuesday (14).

The ceremony was attended by family and friends who were with the artist throughout his life.