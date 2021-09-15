Goiás and Vila Nova get STJD injunction to have fans in their games in Série B | soccer

Goiás and Vila Nova got this Tuesday afternoon the release to have audiences in their games in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Otávio Noronha, president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), granted an injunction to the two clubs in Goiás and also to Confiança to carry out matches with fans in their stadiums.
Last week, a new decree from the City of Goiânia had already authorized the return of the fans at the municipal level. Therefore, Goiás and Vila activated the STJD to be able to play Series B with the public and got the legal support they needed.
Serrinha should already have an audience at the game between Goiás and Brasil de Pelotas, Saturday — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues
Thus, Goiás x Brasil de Pelotas, this Saturday (18), at 7 pm, in Serrinha, and Vila Nova x Confiança, on Tuesday (21 am), at 9:30 pm, in the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga (OBA), will probably be the first professional football games in Goiânia to have the return of the public.
The release is for 1500 fans or up to 30% of the capacity of each sports venue, provided that test-events have already been held. The decree also requires compliance with the protocols established by the Municipal Health Department and prohibits the sale of food, beverages or other products in the vicinity of the stadiums.
OBA already hosts U-20 game with fans on Wednesday; then Vila x Confiança, Tuesday (21) — Photo: Douglas Monteiro
This Wednesday, Vila Nova will already play a game with fans at the OBA, but it will be the derby against Atlético-GO by Goianão under-20, at 15:30. The club granted entry to a maximum of 250 fans.
Goiânia has not played games with fans since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic led to a ban on public in stadiums.