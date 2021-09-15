Gol will receive R$1 billion from American Airlines; airlines also expand codeshare





GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes announced the expansion of its commercial cooperation with American Airlines through an agreement of codeshare for the next three years, which will deepen the relationship between the two airlines. As part of the Agreement, GOL will receive from American an investment in equity US$200 million (R$1.05 billion).

This exclusivity allows the Agreement to exceed the terms of the existing codeshare partnership between GOL and American, increasing travel opportunities for its passengers, as well as improving the Customer experience and GOL’s competitive position on routes connecting the Americas from the South and the North.

In force since February 2020, the existing codeshare represents the largest air network in the Americas and allows the Company’s Clients to conveniently connect to more than 30 destinations in the United States. The partnership’s flights currently operate at GOL’s hubs in São Paulo (GRU) and Rio de Janeiro (GIG), integrating 34 options of Brazilian and international routes, such as Montevideo, Uruguay.

The conclusion of the Agreement and the investment in equity are subject to certain conditions, including the signing and delivery of definitive documentation and other usual conditions for transactions of this size.

Click here to access the full document.

