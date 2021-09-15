Google gets $177 million fine for ‘monopolizing’ Android

After passing a bill at the end of last month that forces Apple and Google to reduce part of the domain in their respective app stores, South Korea has decided to release its watchdog, the Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) to regulate the big techs. After a clash with Apple to reduce the App Store’s high fees, the regulator imposed a fine of US$177 million (R$923 million) on Google.

According to the South Korean website Yonhap News, The million-dollar fine imposed on Tuesday (14) stems from Google’s stance in using its dominant power in the smartphone market to prevent the development of customized versions of its Android operating system. With that, says the antitrust authority, the subsidiary of Alphabet restricts competition in the sector.

According to KFTC, to operate with Google, local manufacturers Samsung and LG are coerced into signing anti-fragmentation agreements (AFA) with the US giant. So, instead of developing operating systems of their own, they rely on Android forks (code duplication). So, in addition to the fine, the commission banned the company from requiring any South Korean manufacturer to sign AFAs in the future.

What does Google say?

Through a statement to Bloomberg, Google said it will appeal the decision. For the Moutain View company, the policies adopted with Android, in addition to improving the user experience, contribute to accelerating innovations among South Korean manufacturers.

But it seems that things don’t stop there, as the South Korean Fair Trade Commission has already announced that the corrective actions underway will not be limited to mobile devices, but also reaching other “emerging areas related to smart devices”, read- whether smartwatches and smart TVs. For the South Koreans, the expectation is that other innovations occur in the sector.