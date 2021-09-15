Greece investigates plane crash in which witness to Netanyahu’s trial died | World

The government of Greece announced this Tuesday (14) that it will investigate a private plane crash on Monday night (13) in which an Israeli who was going to testify in the lawsuit against Benjamin Netanyahu, former prime minister of Greece, died. Israel.

Haim and Esther Giron, a 69-year-old couple from Tel Aviv, died after a Cessna C182 light plane crashed near the airport on the Greek island of Samos. The identity of the victims was confirmed by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Former deputy director of the country’s communications ministry, Haim Giron was expected to appear at the trial against Netanyahu, according to a spokesman for the country’s prosecutor’s office.

The former Israeli prime minister is accused of corruption, fraud and abuse of trust and of having bestowed favors on press magnates in exchange for favorable media coverage.

Netanyahu is accused of having “illegitimately used” his power as prime minister to “solicit and obtain unjustifiable advantages from media owners in Israel for his personal benefit”, according to the Public Ministry.

Even with the accusation of corruption, Netanyahu was the prime minister who spent the longest time in charge of Israel: from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021.

In order for him to be removed from office, an unlikely coalition had to be formed: involving two left-wing parties; two in the center; three from the right; and an arab (which for the first time is part of an Israeli government). Naftali Bennett is the current prime minister.

Greece’s civil aviation agency claims that the plane took off in Haifa (Israel) on a private flight and disappeared from the radar shortly before landing, about 2 km from Samos airport.

Ioannis Kondylis, head of the country’s National Air Disaster and Air Safety Investigation Office, says a fisherman reported “a massive explosion, followed by a smaller one”.

He also says that the wreckage of the aircraft is 33 meters deep and will show if the version proceeds. For this, a team of specialists will travel on Wednesday (15) to Samos to inspect the plane’s remains.