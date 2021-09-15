Guedes says the dollar should be falling, but political noise doesn’t allow – 14/09/2021 – Market

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) said on Tuesday (14) that the dollar should be falling, but this does not happen because the “political noise” does not allow it. According to him, the equilibrium exchange rate in the country should be between R$ 3.80 and R$ 4.20.

as showed the sheet, members of the Ministry of Economy had been showing concern with the radicalization of speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro, under the assessment that the attacks made by the president impact economic indicators and the dollar, directly affecting the population and hindering the resumption of activity. Market analysts share this assessment.

At a BTG Pactual event, Guedes said that “the actors commit excesses”, citing as an example Bolsonaro and ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). For him, the dollar should be on another trajectory.

“We are going to half a trillion dollars of current trade with the world, it never happened before, $100 billion in the balance of trade, it never happened before. […] So, this dollar was supposed to be going down, but the political noise doesn’t let it go down,” he said.

“No problem. More time for exports, for our import substitution to work. No problem, we’re not in a hurry, the thing is to do the right thing”, he said.

According to the minister, the current government corrected economic fundamentals by changing the trajectory of public spending. According to him, this scenario would lead interest rates to lower levels and the dollar to a slightly higher value. For the minister, however, this equilibrium value should be currently lower.

“The equilibrium exchange rate should be around R$4.00 today, R$3.80 if everything were normal”, he said.

This Tuesday, the American currency traded at R$ 5.25.

At the event, Guedes stated that Brazilian democracy is resilient and sophisticated. For him, institutions are robust enough to correct excesses.

“Actors commit excesses, sometimes the president leaves the fence, sometimes an STF minister arrests people, every time there’s one who jumps out of the fence, takes a walk on the wild side. What happens? Institutions improve and invite the citizen to return to the playpen. The institutions are robust”, he affirmed.

Guedes made the event’s audience laugh by claiming that he had become a moderating force.

“I was an agitated guy. I never thought that, for lack of serenity, I would become the moderate guy. Today I am a moderating force, I am very impressed, I think I am too old”, he said.

“For God’s sake, it’s ten months to an election. What are we going to invent now? The president has great popular support and he didn’t cross the line, he obeyed all the instructions”, completed the minister.

In the evaluation of members of the Ministry of Economy, the lack of confidence in the country has been driving away investments and putting pressure on the American currency.

The dollar at a high level pushes up inflation, contributing to higher food prices in the markets. The problem is treated as one of the main weaknesses of the government, which could affect the president’s popularity during an election year.

This effect occurs because several products consumed on a large scale in the country are priced in dollars, such as meat, sugar, coffee and soy oil, in addition to fuel. The higher dollar also makes what Brazil imports, such as electronic components and agricultural inputs, more expensive.

The turmoil generated by doubts regarding the government’s conduct still pressures market interest rates upwards, which makes credit to families and business financing more expensive, in addition to increasing the cost of public debt management by the government.

Brazil has been suffering a drop in the inflow of productive foreign investment, and even Brazilian companies are avoiding bringing into the country dollars obtained in exports, which have grown a lot in recent months.

The new trend thickens what has been called the “Bolsonaro cost”. It is identified as a transmission to the economy of the political instability fueled by President Jair Bolsonaro, with coup statements, confrontation with other Powers and questions about the electoral process.

The result has been the deterioration of financial indicators (Bovespa index, dollar, inflation and future interest) and, more recently, the suspension of plans by foreign and local investors to expand production and employment in Brazil.

Calculations made in August by economist Livio Ribeiro, from Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation), already indicated that the economic fundamentals of Brazil, especially because of balanced external accounts, do not justify the dollar above R$ 5 .00.

The economist’s accounts pointed to a level close to that mentioned on Tuesday by Guedes. By calculation, without “the own goal of the current institutional mess”, the US currency could be worth around R$4.20.

At the event, Guedes again criticized economists who, for him, have a pessimistic view of the country. The minister stated that there is a speech of “doomsday prophecy” by people who make a “roll of doom”

According to him, specialists bet on a stronger economic downturn last year and were wrong, then projected that activity would not recover in 2021 and were wrong. Now, for Guedes, these people are pushing negative estimates for 2022.