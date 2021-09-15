Heart softens and Gabriel Medina’s mother congratulates him for three-time championship

Internet users were taken by surprise this Wednesday (15/9). Simone Medina, mother of surfer Gabriel Medina decided to make a post on her Instagram account celebrating her son’s victory in the third world championship in surfing. For those who don’t know, the businesswoman and her son have been broke for months, the column LeoDias followed the entire case. One of the reasons for the removal was the athlete’s marriage to Yasmin Brunet, whom Simone accuses of being a controller and that alienated him from the whole family.

When sharing in Stories a publication made by a friend of Gabriel, in which the athlete appears being lifted by his stepfather, Charles Saldanha, who was his coach before the family fight, the businesswoman writes: “Congratulations, Gabriel Medina. This has always been the dream and the goal! God keeps what he promises! God blesses”. Then, she also reposted two other images, also from friends.

Gabriel Medina became three-time world surfing champion at the WSL Finals, in Lower Trestles, California (USA), this Tuesday (14/9), by hitting a backflip and beating Filipe Toledo twice.

During the Tokyo Olympics, in the sport’s debut, she didn’t hide the fight between the family and the surfer from anyone. Not her mother, stepfather Charles and even her younger sister Sophia. Nobody congratulated him for participating in the Olympics.