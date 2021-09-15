Home office: what bosses really think about working at home

A boss talks to employees

Credit, Getty Images

Being able to ask a quick question to a colleague at the next table, call spontaneous meetings to discuss issues, and make sure everyone has a stable Wi-Fi connection.

These are just a few of the reasons why 26-year-old James Rogers prefers to manage his team at the office, rather than from the kitchen table at home.

“For us as a company, the office comes first. I think we can be better when we work in the office full time,” says Rogers, who leads the public relations team for the London branch of an Anglo-American content agency global.

As of April, the company began to give employees the option of partially returning to the office.