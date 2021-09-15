Horse steals blanket and wakes up the stall’s pawns

The Colorado horse stole the show in the first stall of “The Farm 2021” by RecordTV. While the pedestrians slept in the accommodation, the animal took the opportunity to steal a participant’s blanket. In addition to waking up the confined in an unusual way, the horse rumbled loudly throughout the night, for the amusement, or not, of the pedestrians.

During the live program, Adriane Galisteu questioned Dayane about the new “roommate”.

“He’s a sweetie, I’m in love with him,” he said. the former Gran Fratello.

On social networks, viewers commented on the animal’s special participation in the reality show.

# PremiereAFazenda the best participant is colorado (the horse) received everyone, snored, stole the blanket from others KKKKKKKKK wonderfulooo – Mary jay? (@M4RY_J4Y) September 15, 2021

The best part of the Farm’s debut was the horse taking the cover off the people of the bay haha — Kel Fonseca (@kelfonseca) September 15, 2021

First edition bay

Solange, Nego do Borel, Victor Pecoraro, Dynho, Mussunzinho and Dayane were chosen to be in the bay.

Initially, the pawns had to split into six triplets, leaving two pawns out. Valentina Francavilla and Tiago Piquilo were left over after the definition of the trios and, after revealing a sign, they discovered that they were automatically at the headquarters.

Then, in rounds of trios, each participant had to justify why they should stay at the headquarters. The “privileged” were defined by voting of the other participants. Some promised to cook for the other pedestrians and Victor Pecoraro even cited a sciatic nerve problem to justify his stay at the headquarters.

After the vote, the six pawns that would stay in the stall were defined. During the dynamic, Dayane Mello got involved and ended up exchanging barbs with MC Gui and Rico Melquiades, leading the first confusion of the edition.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

1 / 20 Borel Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection). Reproduction/Instagram two / 20 Victor Pecoraro Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) . Reproduction/Instagram 3 / 20 little mussun Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 20 Liziane Gutierrez Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic. Playback / Record TV 5 / 20 Tati Breaks Shack Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition. Reproduction/Instagram 6 / 20 arcrebian Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo. Reproduction/Instagram 7 / 20 Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão. Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile 8 / 20 Dayane Mello Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”. Reproduction/Instagram 9 / 20 Valentina Francavilla Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). Reproduction/Instagram 10 / 20 Medrado Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”. Reproduction/Instagram 11 / 20 Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda” Play / Instagram 12 / 20 Marina Ferrari Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram. Play / Instagram 13 / 20 MC GUI The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram 14 / 20 James Piquilo The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery. Richard Legnari/Disclosure 15 / 20 Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed Reproduction/Instagram 16 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show Reproduction/Instagram 17 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 18 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team Reproduction/Instagram 19 / 20 The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão Reproduction/Instagram 20 / 20 A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram