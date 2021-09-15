How Messi, Neymar and Mbappé can be cast on Pochettino’s team

Against Reims, Neymar was replaced. Against Clermont, only Mbappé was listed. Now, Club Brugge and Lyon live the ‘expectation’ of being the first opponents of the supertrio, with Messi, of the Paris Saint-Germain.

In the current season, Mauricio Pochettino’s team lives a small honeymoon. After the defeat in the French Super Cup, the team won the first five matches of the Call 1 and already leads the competition.

The Argentine coach, however, was criticized by some people for taking out Neymar in the match against Reims, preventing the trio with Messi and Mbappé from being formed for the first time.

In that duel, however, some previews of what can be seen of the three moving together can already be seen.

Mainly by Mbappé. Author of the two goals in the victory, the shirt 7 played a role on the sides of the field. On the left, the Frenchman acted more glued to the side, while centering a little more when staying on the right.

Mbappé heat map against Reims Disclosure/Call 1

In the following match, however, when he was the only one of the three to play against Clermont, his position became clearer on the left side, giving a little idea of ​​what his position might be like with the full trio.

Mbappé heat map against Clermont Disclosure/Call 1

The big question is between Neymar and Messi. In the little less than 30 minutes he was on the field, Messi played centrally, but falling a little more to the right wing.

Messi heat map against Reims Disclosure/Call 1

Neymar, in turn, with more time on the field, was also more centralized, but arriving more in the area than his Argentine friend. He, however, fell more at both ends than the shirt 30.

Neymar heat map against Reims Disclosure/Call 1

With the four samples, the clearest positioning may be Mbappé, being more on the left end. The big doubt could be between Neymar and Messi, without being able to be sure who would be the center player of the trio.

If you look at what Messi has done for Barcelona in recent seasons, he is likely to take the position, with Neymar taking the lead. An alternative, however, could be used.

Should Pochettino consider forming an offensive ‘square’, Di María could follow on the right side, with Messi coming further behind, according to what was seen on his heat map.

A last alternative would also be to form a pair in attack, with Neymar and Mbappé, and Messi centered coming from behind.

There is no lack of alternatives for Pochettino. Just know how (and when) he will take one of his cards from planning to practice. Or will it continue to ‘angry’ fans who were enraged by their decisions not to leave the three together in the last two games.