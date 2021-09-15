‘I don’t see Mbappé leaving PSG at the end of the season’

In an interview with Channel+, on Tuesday, the football director of the PSG, Leonardo, again criticized the behavior of the Real Madrid in an attempt to hire the attacker Kylian Mbappe in the last transfer window.

As he had already done in previous statements, the Brazilian criticized the meringues and this time he even revealed new facts.

According to Leonardo, the so-called “official offers” that the Real would have supported to hire Mbappé never reached Paris.

“We’re not happy with Real Madrid’s behavior. Starting negotiations for one of the best players in the world in the last week of the transfer window created a situation that we didn’t like,” fired the hat.

Mbappé before PSG training for match against Club Brugge EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

“We were clear about our position regarding offers (to be made by Mbappé). The first one was not enough, because it was less than what we paid for him. And the last offer they talked about never arrived for us,” he accused.

“You can’t organize a transfer market and three or four months and suddenly change your plans overnight like that,” he added.

In Spain, several vehicles are already taking Mbappé for free to Real Madrid in June of next year, when the striker’s contract at PSG ends.

Leonardo, for his part, believes that this will not happen.

“I don’t see Mbappé leaving Paris at the end of this season,” said the Brazilian.





“Nobody at PSG is thinking about the future of the club without Kylian,” he concluded.