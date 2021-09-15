“I thought about the possibility of being gay, I couldn’t”, reveals Theo Becker

Actor Theo Becker, one of the first pawns on Record’s A Fazenda (he participated in the first season of the rural reality show), is a figure and everyone knows it. Still keeping his controversial side, the artist appeared on Twitter, this Tuesday (14/9), and made a statement that is reverberating on the social network.

“I swear… I tried to be open-minded, one day I thought about the possibility of being gay, but I couldn’t… It wasn’t in my nature. I respect the choice of each one as much as possible. Don’t be upset with me. I tried,” Becker wrote.

Then the actor received several comments. “Oh yeah, the guy apologizing for being straight,” said a follower. “Theo, you are Brazilian. Don’t give up, try again”, joked another follower. And the former farmer responded with a “negative”.

“Me too, Theo. I gave it to my friend eight times to confirm that I didn’t like it”, joked another follower. “Was it couch testing?” asked another.

Théo Becker was the participant in the first season of A Fazenda. He gained national fame for being considered one of the most controversial participants in the history of reality shows in Brazil. His participation yielded high ratings for Record and his elimination set an audience record.

He was invited to star in the remake of the soap opera A Escrava Isaura, on Record. At the station, he also acted in the soap operas Prova de Amor, Caminhos do Coração and Os Mutantes – Caminhos do Coração.