Important new feature will be released by the WhatsApp app very soon; check out how the big news will work

An important new feature will be released by WhatsApp very soon for users: in an update, the app will have the ability to transcribe voice messages.

The big news is already under development in the messaging application, as detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

How will the new WhatsApp app feature work? messages will not be sent to the WhatsApp or Facebook server to get the transcript, but Apple will provide it in the case of the iOS system.

100k followers for WABetaInfo today. I never imagine a similar result, thank you 😭💚 To celebrate this event, I want to announce the best news: WhatsApp is working on voice message transcription! 😍https://t.co/gCPQGJrGq1 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 10, 2021

This feature is optional, but when the user decides to transcribe a message, special permission is required.

After accepting permission, the user is ready to try out the transcription service by opening a new “Transcript” section where they can also jump to a specific timestamp.

When a message is transcribed for the first time, its transcript is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so you don’t need to transcribe it again if you want to see it.

On iOS, the feature is under development, so it will be released in a future update for beta testers.

Still according to the information, however, there is unfortunately no information about availability in the Android version of the app. Check out what’s new for iOS:

