In a letter, Léo Pinheiro backs away from accusations against Lula; judge files the case

The former president of OAS Léo Pinheiro wrote a letter in which he backed down from accusations against the former president squid in an award-winning statement in the scope of Lava Jato. The investigation aimed at an alleged international influence peddling that would aim to favor the contractor, but was filed by the Federal Court in São Paulo last Monday 13.

Federal Judge Maria Carolina Ayoub, of the 9th Federal Court of São Paulo, made the decision that ended the investigation. She indicated the absence of just cause for the continuation of investigations and the end of the statute of limitations for the punitive claim – that is, the alleged crimes attributed to Lula would have already expired.

“More than six years have elapsed between the date of the facts (2011) and the present moment, there is a prescription of the state punitive claim for all offenses investigated here in relation to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Even so, and as with the other investigated, there is no just cause for the continuation of the investigations, given the scant evidence collected”, wrote the judge.

According to Léo Pinheiro’s initial accusation, Lula would have been hired by OAS to promote a lecture in Costa Rica with the objective of providing business for the contractor in the country. The PT’s lawyers argued that no deponent confirmed Pinheiro’s original version to the Federal Police.

One of the elements considered by the Court to determine the shelving of the investigation is a letter written by Léo Pinheiro himself in which he dismisses allegations against Lula. According to the PT’s defense, in a petition sent to the 9th Federal Court of São Paulo, the document was dated June 29 of this year.

Léo Pinheiro’s retreat came after judicial questioning on certain points of his complaint. He should clarify, among other aspects, what would have been the advantage demanded or obtained by Lula; if there was mention of undue advantage by former President Dilma; and if there was an effective intercession of Lula with Dilma to favor the OAS.

Here are the answers:

a) I am not aware of, nor have I authorized any payment or offer of undue advantages or it was requested or required by the persons (authorities) mentioned in the question (a).

b) There was no direct or indirect mention of undue advantages during the meeting held in Costa Rica, nor later on the topic referred to.

c) I cannot inform if there was intercession of the Ex-President (ex) Dilma and/or Ex. Minister Paulo Bernardo. The OAS company did not obtain any advantage, as it was not even benefited by loans from the BCIE – Central American Bank for Economic Integration. Not knowing whether the request of the President of BCIE, Mr. Nick Rischbieth Alöe, with Mr. President Lula and other authorities mentioned, was effective.

d) The documents on this subject are attached in the Collaboration Agreement n.º 28-B.

“In other words, considering that this procedure was hastily instituted with exclusive support in the words of a whistleblower, proceeding for nearly 2 years without the knowledge of the Defenses and without any substantial news during this period, it is unmistakable that the above-transcribed clarifications – provided by the same whistleblower – they put a shovel of lime in this frivolous story told”, write in the document the lawyers Cristiano Zanin Martins and Valeska TZ Martins, who represent Lula.

In a note released after the investigation was closed, the PT’s defense said that the procedure instituted “based on unfounded accusations confirms that the former president was a victim of lawfare, as we always say. It also reveals that the ‘lava lato’ challenged the rule of law by carrying out award-winning denunciations known to be unreasonable with the clear objective of reaching and annihilating pre-defined targets”.

The lawyers also say that “of the avalanche of lawsuits filed against Lula, only one of them remains open – relating to the Case of the Fighters – in which we have already filed a request for filing after having demonstrated that it was built by the ‘jet wash’ with the fully aware that the former president had not committed any illegal act”.

Loading…

Join the CartaCapital group on the Telegram