‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Dolores will tell Pilar that Samuel betrayed her | come around

Tonic manipulates Dolores
Dolores and Pilar meet again
Tonico, who is thirsty for revenge for having been abandoned at the altar by the young woman, he took advantage of the longing for Dolores to try prevent that Pilar marry Jorge/Samuel.
Tonico says he will marry Pilar
The youngest, thinking that will never see again the older sister decides to go ahead with Tonico’s plan.
Pilar is jealous of the friendship between Samuel and Luísa
“Samuel is her fiancé, but he’s dating the Countess of Barral. I saw it! He and she, both hiding, kissing, the last time I came to Thursday. Kissing on the mouth!”, lies the girl.
Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) is shocked by revelation in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ — Photo: Globo
15 set
Wednesday
Samuel and Luísa try to lose Pilar. Tonico explains to Nélio his plan to disturb Pilar. Everyone prepares for the inauguration ceremony of the deputies. Pilar argues with Samuel. Dolores admires the sisterhood of princesses. Pilar introduces Samuel to Dolores. Lota and Batista pester Teresa. Tonico provokes Pedro, who notices the deputy’s plans. Dolores follows Tonico’s directions and invents a lie for Pilar about Samuel.
