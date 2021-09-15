‘In the times of the Emperor’: proposed by Pilar, Tonico surprises and pays back

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will surprise Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) after being proposed by her.

The villain will be startled when she says she wants to marry him in place of her sister, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). The deputy will then needled the girl:

– But you said you’d rather die than marry me…

– Forget everything I said, what I did!

– You’re sorry, are you?

– I am! – she will say.

He will then gloat over the young woman, who will stand firm in order to save her sister:

– If you want, I’ll even kneel!

– Oh, Pilar, if you only knew how long I’ve been waiting to hear those words from your mouth. It was more than I could dream. Too bad you took too long to recognize your mistake. Why, nowwell, who doesn’t want me. I really want you to suffer more than a convict knowing that your little sister will be in my hand for the rest of her life. Eating the bread the devil kneaded, it’s your fault!

Furious, Pilar will scream:

– Your insect! This wedding won’t happen because I won’t let it, I swear! Even if I have to send you to the fifth of hell, you son of a dog!

