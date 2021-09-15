Influencer forces son to cry on video and leaves networks after criticism

Influencer Jordan Cheyenne deleted her YouTube and Instagram account after being spotted “producing” a video in which she forced her nine-year-old son to cry. In the recording, she and her son were making the image that would serve as the opening for the channel’s video.

In it, they would talk about the family dog, who would be sick. At first she cries and the child is out of frame. Then she is seen pulling the crying boy: “Come closer,” she says.

“Put your head right here,” he said, pulling the boy’s head to his shoulder. “Act like you’re crying,” he said. “I’m crying,” says the boy, who was visibly upset.

Then, she makes a crying face and tells her son: “Do it like this for the video”. So the mother continues to show the child how to cry. “Let them see your mouth,” he explains.

After “directing” her son to the video, she accidentally posted the video. The scene shocked his followers. She later made an apology in which she said she was “immensely disappointed” with herself.

