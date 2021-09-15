inside the brazilian hotel voted one of the best in the world

Less than 100km from São Paulo, the Fasano Boa Vista hotel is an invitation to breathe nature and get rid of the concerns of large urban centers. With good doses of luxury and bucolic inspiration, the accommodation entered the list of the best hotels in the world by Travel and Leisure, one of the main tourism magazines in the world.

The property is the only Brazilian on the world list and ranks 28th in a selection of 100 differentiated hotels spread across six continents. Among this year’s winners are urban skyscrapers, hotel accommodations glamping in the jungle, palatial resorts, luxury safari lodges and seaside retreats.

Fasano Boa Vista The 2-hectare farm is the backdrop for the accommodationPress Release/Fasano Boa Vista/Daniel Pinheiro Fasano Boa Vista The modern design is reflected in details that combine the rustic with the currentPress Release/Fasano Boa Vista/Daniel Pinheiro Fasano Boa Vista In the evening, the landscape is even more beautifulPress Release/Fasano Boa Vista/Daniel Pinheiro 0

The Brazilian representative is the chain’s first field project and brings refinement to the relaxed country environment. With a project signed by Isay Weinfeld, the accommodation blends in harmony the architectural features and elements of nature. The luxurious combination inspires warmth and well-being.

field spices

Top-notch service, prime locations and exceptional amenities connect ranking winners and ensure they stand out from the crowd. In the case of Fasano Boa Vista, the 39 apartments overlooking the lake — 12 of them in duplex format with fireplace — are just one of the attractions that delight visitors.

The accommodation follows a minimalist decorative line and in neutral tones, with a modern style and a brushstroke of colonial elements — with plenty of wood and straw. Inside the accommodations, the brick walls contrast with the green of the garden and lake views.

Guests can also enjoy the infinity pool, while spice up the experience with drinks and light fare from the poolside bar. If the plan is to relax, the hotel also has a SPA with two swimming pools and two jacuzzis with moments of disconnection.

If your relaxation plan includes active practice, the farm is also home to an exclusive use golf club. The 6,800-yard course is 18 holes and was designed by renowned golf designer Randall Thompson. Guests can also enjoy various activities on site, including cycling and riding lessons for beginners and experts.

For fans of the movement locavore, the team daily harvests fruits, vegetables and herbs from Fazenda Boa Vista for the restaurant’s kitchen. The menu brings the flavors of Brazilian cuisine to the Italian tradition of the Fasano Group.

All these treats of accommodation come at a price: daily rates, with breakfast included, start at R$2,500 for the couple. The international publication gave a rating of 98.25 to the 5-star hotel. In addition to Boa Vista, another hotel in the chain, Fasano São Paulo, took the title of best hotel in Central and South America in the ranking.

