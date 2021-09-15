iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 will arrive on 9/20 – MacMagazine

After months of testing, Apple today confirmed that the iOS 15, O iPad 15, O watchOS 8 it’s the tvOS 15 will arrive for all users on the day September 20 (next Monday).

Announced during WWDC21, the new versions of the systems will bring a lot of news and, of course, will come pre-installed on the iPhones 13/13 mini and 13 Pro/13 Pro Max, as well as the new iPad mini and the 9th generation iPad.

Among the highlights of the iOS 15, we have: FaceTime on the web, iMessage improvements, modified notifications, Focus mode, Live Text, better Spotlight search engine, new Weather app, even better Maps and Notes, a completely redesigned Safari, and more.

The mobile system is compatible with all devices running iOS 14 and 13 — which means that even the iPhone 6s will be compatible with the new system.

For users of iPadS, version 15 will bring: improvements in multitasking and widgets (which can be placed anywhere on the screen), App Library, Quick Annotations (Quick Notes), Universal Control support and other news.

O watchOS 8, in turn, will come with more photo displays, a new app called mindfulness (Full Attention), improvements to the Portfolio app, a redesigned Home app, new exercises, new sleep monitoring and much more.

All ready? Prepare your devices! 😉