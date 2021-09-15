iPhone may break if used in motorcycle cell phone holder

Ready to take that motorcycle ride? Did you remember to get your cell phone? If it’s an iPhone, it might be better to leave it at home. In a statement on its official blog, Apple warned that “exposure to vibrations, such as those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, can affect iPhone cameras.”

More specifically, they are affected if they are somehow connected to the handlebars or chassis of the motorcycle, through a support, for example.

According to the brand, the optical image stabilization (OIS) of its cameras and closed-loop autofocus are specific systems that can be damaged by the noise of a motorcycle engine.

The OIS is a small gyroscope in your phone’s camera that allows you to stabilize the lens even if you shake or move the camera when taking a picture. Closed-loop autofocus, in turn, uses a plate magnetic sensor to measure the effects of gravity and vibration and “determine the lens position so the offset movement can be precisely defined”.

Apple concludes that long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges can degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos.

“High-powered motorcycle engines or engines with large displacements generate intense, high-amplitude vibrations that are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not recommended to connect your iPhone to motorcycles with high-powered or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges they generate”, warns the iPhone manufacturer.

Even riding smaller motorcycles such as a scooter does not escape the risk. Apple warns that, in these cases, it is good to use a support with damping.