iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max come with 120Hz, 1TB screen, new cameras and more! – MacMagazine

And the rumors were real: the new iPhones 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are among us, with the same design in glass and stainless steel. We now have a new color to complement last year’s grey, gold and silver: a Sierra Blue, in an elegant shade of blue.

The clipping (notch) on the front has also been reduced by 20%, as well as on the iPhone 13, and the Ceramic Shield it is “stronger” than any other smartphone protection, according to Apple. Internally, its components have been redesigned to accommodate a larger battery. Sizes are the same, 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

The new iPhones also bring the A15 Bionic chip, with a 5 nanometer architecture, 2 high performance cores and 4 high efficiency cores. The graphics are 50% larger than the competition.

The Super Retina XDR display has been updated — it’s still OLED, but can reach 1,000 nits of brightness. And, blow the trumpets, yes: it is a panel ProMotion, capable of transitioning between 10Hz and 120Hz according to the task you’re performing — a technology that will make the iPhone experience even smoother, reminiscent of the iPad Pro, and expand the possibilities of gaming and navigation on your smartphone.

As every year, Apple is giving great focus to the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera system. All the devices’ sensors have been updated: the 77mm telephoto lens has 3x zoom (no periscope), while the ultra-angle has 92 performance. % better in low light scenarios and capable of capturing macro photos (and videos!) at a distance of 2cm from the subject. The wide angle performs 2.2x better in low light — and all rear cameras support Night mode.

The news is also in the part of computer photography, of course. Smart HDR 4 can be customized with different filters and profiles, so you can give your photos the style you want. The rendering multi-frame it’s also fuller and smarter.

In terms of video, Apple called on none other than Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow (“War on Terror”) and cinematographer Greig Fraser (“Dune”) to give a demonstration of what the new devices are capable of. Devices bring the same cinematic mode of the “common” iPhones 13, capable of switching between different focus planes of a scene intelligently, following people and even the eyes of the participants. Selective focus can be adjusted even after shooting. The news will “change the language of cinema”, according to Fraser.

The new processing also gives iPhone 13 Pros the ability to record ProRes 4K video at 30 frames per second directly in the Camera app.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s battery has also been improved thanks to the efficiency of the A15 Bionic and iOS 15 — in addition to larger components, of course. The “ordinary” 13 Pro lasts 90 minutes longer than its predecessor, while the 13 Pro Max is capable of surviving up to two and a half hours longer than its predecessor — it’s, in effect, the best battery-powered iPhone ever produced. , according to Apple.

The new iPhones are still starting at 128GB like last year, but now we have a new 1TB option — perfect for professionals who want to capture hours and hours of these videos in super high resolution.

Prices remain the same, starting at $1,000 for the 13 Pro and $1,100 for the 13 Pro Max; presales in select countries will begin this Friday (9/17) and sales will begin next Friday, September 24th.

So, who goes?

Shop in the USA with Zip4Me!

Do you want to buy the iPhone 13 or any other product in the United States and receive it in Brazil? THE Zip4Me is a company that has been operating since 2017 and makes life easier for those who want to shop in the US without leaving home. Discover Zip4Me and buy the new Apple smartphone even before its launch in the national territory!