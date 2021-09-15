iPhones 13 will support two eSIM – MacMagazine

For a few generations now, the iPhones allow users to use technology Yes it is to activate a phone line without any physical chip. The feature also allows devices to be Dual SIM, since you can use one line with the “real” chip and one with the electronic SIM.

Now, with the iPhone 13 family, the feature will be even more flexible: for the first time, you will be able to completely dispense with the physical chip in the Dual SIM and use two and YES at the same time on your device.

The novelty is stamped on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro specs page. In addition to the usual Dual SIM “mixed” capability (that is, with a physical and an electronic chip), the possibility of support for Dual and SIM — that is, with two electronic chips activated simultaneously in the device. Of course, the SIM card tray remains and you can use a physical chip to activate one of your lines if you want.

It’s worth noting that the main Brazilian operators already support eSIM in almost all of their plans, so you can enjoy the technology with two different lines, if you like, in your future iPhone.

This video brings more details about the feature, and we’ve also talked about the main positives and negatives of opting for eSIM when activating your line.

via 9to5Mac