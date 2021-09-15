iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and AirTags have new accessories – MacMagazine

As many of you may have seen, today was the big day to meet the new ones, iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch — but those weren’t the only news from Apple.

As usual, Apple updated its line of accessories for all these gadgets, introducing new options and/or colors for cases and bracelets, as we’ll see below.

iPhones

For the new iPhones, Apple has already made a variety of accessories available, including new leather/silicone/transparent cases and new leather wallet colors with MagSafe.

For iPhones 13, the silicone case with MagSafe will be available for $600 in colors: sunflower yellow, clover, chalk rose, abyssal blue, pomelo rose, midnight, vintage blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

Similarly, the MagSafe leather case for the new iPhones will be available for R$650, in colors: golden brown, dark cherry, redwood green, midnight and purple ipe.

The leather wallet with MagSafe (compatible with iPhones 12 and 13) will be available for R$650 in the colors: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Redwood Green, Midnight and Purple Ipê.

It is worth noting that they are now compatible with the Search network (Find My).

Furthermore, the transparent case with MagSafe has not changed, of course. It will be available for R$600.

iPads

The new iPad mini got a new Smart Folio (which protects the front and back) in five different colors: English lavender, dark cherry, electric orange, white and black. It will be available for R$650.

The ninth-generation iPad, in turn, got new Smart Covers with ten color options: lavender-english, dark navy, electric orange, cyprus green, tidal blue, white, pine, citrus pink, sand-pink and black. It is available now (with delivery forecast in 3-4 weeks) for R$550.

Apple Watches

With the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple also made available new bracelets for the 41mm and 45mm cases, including the one with leather links (R$1,150), the braided solo loop (R$1,150), the sporty (R$550), the sports loop bracelet (R$1,150) and solo loop (R4550), each in different colors.

In addition, Apple has introduced new colors for the Nike sports bracelet, including: ember-magic/joy-scarlet, olive gray/cargo khaki, and midnight navy/mystic navy.

It’s worth noting that most wristbands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 or later — 41mm wristbands work with case sizes of 38mm and 40mm; likewise, the new 45mm bracelets will work with case sizes of 42mm and 44mm. Solo loop and braided solo loop wristbands are only compatible with Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4 or newer.

Last but not least, Apple has also released a new magnetic quick charger cable with USB-C connector for Apple Watch, which recharges up to 33% faster when used with the Apple Watch Series 7 (and only it), enabling an 80% recharge in approximately 45 minutes.

Discontinued bracelets

With the new collection of watch straps introduced today, Apple removed the leather strap, which was originally released in 2015 — with the first generation Apple Watch. As a result, it is no longer available for purchase—leather, only the links and magnetic clasp are left.

In addition, Apple has discontinued the International Collection of sport loop wristbands, which were launched in celebration of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — something obviously already to be expected.

AirTag

Along with the many new accessories for iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, there are new leather keychain colors ($440) for the AirTag. These new colors match the revamped collection of watch straps and iPhone cases.

More precisely, leather key chains now have options in: golden brown, midnight, purple ipe and brown.

Hermès key chains, tags and amulets (unavailable in Brazil) for AirTags also gained new colors such as gold, pepper and bleu saphir.

Gives you options! What did you think?

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.