Itaú BBA cuts Ibovespa target price at the end of 2021 from 152 thousand to 120 thousand By Reuters

(Reuters) – Itaú BBA strategists cut the target price to 120,000 points, citing a deterioration in the country’s macroeconomic outlook, as well as increased fiscal risks and a challenging water environment.

“We revised our Ibovespa target for the end of 2021 from 152,000 to 120,000, given the worst macro scenario, with higher and higher,” they said in a report sent to clients on Wednesday.

Despite the review, the prognosis represents an appreciation of about 3% compared to the previous day’s closing, of 116,180.55 points. But it is below the all-time highs recorded in June –130,776.27 points to close and 131,190.30 points intraday.

Marcelo Sa and Matheus Marques, who signed the document, also adjusted Brazil’s stock portfolio, reducing exposure from high-growth companies to more defensive names, also looking at US monetary policy.

“We are excluding Bradesco (SA:), Magazine Luiza (SA:) and Méliuz (SA:)… and including Energisa (SA:), Eneva (SA:) and Weg (SA:),” the report states.

The “Buy List” of Itaú BBA also includes Assaí (SA:), Banco Inter (SA:), BTG Pactual (SA:), Cosan (SA:), Rede D’Or (SA:), Suzano (SA:) and Vale (SA:)

(By Paula Arend Laier)