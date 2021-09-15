Itaú offers cheaper iPhones during Customer Day

Itaú Unibanco’s “iPhone para Semper” program will give up to 20% discounts on all iPhone models sold by the project this Wednesday (15th), one day after the launch of the iPhone 13. The promotion, which will take place throughout 24 hours or while supplies last, is part of the Customer’s Day celebrations.

During the offer, versions of Apple’s smartphone will be available with monthly installments starting at R$114.50 without interest, according to the bank. The purchase can be made by the institution’s customers on the apps of Itaú, Itaú Personnalité, Itaucard or Credicard, within the “Services” tab.

In the “iPhone para Semper” section, you can find iPhones on sale and choose the desired model, making payment in up to 21 installments on your credit card. After 21 months, the buyer will have paid approximately 70% of the value of the cell phone and will be able to choose what to do with it.

The latest generation iPhones are the most sought after in the program.Source: Unsplash

One of the possibilities is to change the model in use, after this period, for a newer version, opening a new financing cycle (in this case, the remaining 30% do not need to be paid). You can still keep your iPhone, paying the last 30% installment, or return it to the bank and exit the program (here, the final installment is cancelled).

Search for latest generation models

Since the iPhone para Semper was released in 2020, nearly 100,000 cell phones have been sold through the project. Most sales are of newer models, which are usually the first to sell out, a trend that will probably be maintained in this edition of the “iPhone Day”, as foreseen by the director of Itaú Unibanco Fernando Amaral.

The bank emphasizes that each customer can buy up to five iPhones in their CPF in the program, one purchase at a time. Another requirement is to have a limit available on the card to cover the total purchase amount.