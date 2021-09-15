It’s official: xCloud will be released in Brazil in the coming weeks

YOU CAN CELEBRATE NOW!

Through a email sent to insiders of xCloud, Microsoft confirmed that xCloud should be released in Brazil soon, yet without a set date.

After nearly a year of closed testing, xCloud will finally be released in Brazil to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, regardless of whether they are a insider or not. Unfortunately, Microsoft didn’t reveal an official release day, but this should change soon, since Microsoft has already announced the “end” of testing.

In the same email, Xbox Brazil confirmed that xCloud will also be released on iOS and PCs with Windows 10, but this will only happen when the service is officially launched in the Tupiniquin lands, and that should happen in the “coming weeks”, as the e-mail confirms. Check out the video that was sent to insiders:

In addition to the thanks and the official release date of xCloud in Brazil, Microsoft sent a stamp for the founding members of xCloud in Brazil and a wallpaper.

