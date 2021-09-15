Jaraguá releases vaccination against covid for new groups

Health The Vaccine Center is open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and on Saturdays and Sunday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

15 Sep 2021 – 08:07 Per Janici Demetrius Credit: Archive / Disclosure

The Municipal Health Department of Jaraguá opens from 8am this Wednesday (15th), vaccination against covid-19 for new groups. The immunization will cover teenagers from 16 years and priority group 12 to 17. Besides them, people with 80 years or more, who received the two doses of vaccine against covid by April 30, are being called for the application of the reinforcement.

BOOST FOR 80+ (Pfizer immunizer, preferably, according to the Ministry of Health)

People who received both doses of vaccine by April 30

Present personal document with photo

Vaccination card

Proof of address

In the case of elderly people bedridden or residing in shelters, nursing homes or similar institutions, vaccination can be carried out on site, the family member or guardian simply having to contact the nearest Basic Health Unit and inform the condition.

16 YEARS (Pfizer Immunizer)

Adolescents aged 16 years old.

The adolescent must be accompanied by their parents and/or legal guardians or present the Declaration of Authorization for Adolescents available on the city’s website signed by a parent or legal guardian

Present personal document with photo

Vaccination card

Proof of address

Click and download the declaration here

PRIORITY GROUP (Pfizer Immunizer)

Includes teenagers and young people aged 12 to 17: people with permanent disabilities and comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women.

The adolescent must be accompanied by their parents and/or legal guardians or bring the Declaration of Authorization for Adolescents available on the city’s website signed by a parent or legal guardian

Present personal document with photo

Vaccination Card

Proof of address

You must submit one of the documents listed below, which indicates the permanent disability or comorbidity:

Medical report

Declaration of the Multidisciplinary Team

Official document with indication of disability

Free public transport cards that indicate the condition of permanent disability

PERMANENT DISABILITY:

Motor limitation: great difficulty or inability to walk/climb stairs

Hearing Limitation: great difficulty or inability to hear

Visual impairment: great difficulty or inability to see

Permanent Intellectual Limitation: limit for daily activities such as working, playing and studying

Comorbidities:

Diabetes Mellitus

Hereditary Metabolic Diseases: Gaucher Disease and Mucopolysaccharidoses

Chronic lung diseases: Severe asthma with continuous use of corticosteroids, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis and bronchodysplasia

Heart Diseases

Chronic Liver Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Neurological Diseases: Hereditary and Degenerative Diseases

Immunosuppression: HIV/AIDS, Neoplasm under current chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment and transplant recipients

Rheumatic Diseases

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis

Hemoglobinopathies: sickle cell anemia and thalassemia major

Severe Obesity: BMI z-score>+3

Down’s syndrome

For pregnant women, postpartum women and nursing mothers, after evaluating the risks and benefits in a shared decision between the woman and her assistant physician, pregnant and postpartum women must prove their condition through:

– Pregnant/prenatal care card

– child’s birth certificate or birth certificate

– in addition to the presentation of a prescription or medical statement attesting to your condition, accompanied by an identity document with photo and proof of residence.

IMPORTANT: 18+ DISCONTINUED

The application of the first dose (D1) for people over 18 years of age remains interrupted. The Municipality of Jaraguá do Sul is waiting to receive a new shipment of vaccines to continue the vaccination of this public.

SECOND DOSE

The application of the second dose (D2) according to the date on the vaccination card or if they have a delayed vaccination schedule against covid.



Related Matters

Health Guaramirim opens vaccination against covid-19 for adolescents Registration can be done from 11 am this Tuesday (14). Health Schroeder has 300 people with delayed second dose of covid vaccine It is necessary for everyone to review the vaccination card to check when they should return for the second stage of immunization. Health 40-year-old woman dies victim of covid-19 in Jaraguá In all, there are already 419 deaths from the disease in the city. Health SC completes 40 days with no covid-19 patients in the ICU queue The last time SUR reported waiting for ICU beds was on August 3, when two patients from the region of Joinville needed to be transferred to other regions

See more of Health