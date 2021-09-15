Jean Mota is sick, is cut and Carille calls Jhonnatan from Under-23; Santos should have Derick in the back and Balieiro in the middle

The Under-23 youth was called up in a hurry to be a new option for the defense, which must come in with Derick and Wagner Palha. Balieiro will occupy Jean Mota’s position in the central circle against Athletico-PR

If Fábio Carille was already suffering 13 absences for the decisive game against Athletico-PR, soon, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the Copa do Brasil, at the last minute a virus took Jean Mota out of combat. The information is from the portal Fish Diary. The shirt 41 was cut from the list and the technical committee of the saints hastily called young Jhonnatan.

The defender, who would also play for the Under-23 this Tuesday, at 15:00, against EC São Bernardo in the Copa Paulista debut, is already focused on the professional for the duel in Vila Belmiro. With the absence of Jean Mota, Carille must have changes in the lineup of Peixe.

The boy Derick should enter the defense and Vinícius Balieiro in midfield should play the role of Jean Mota. Before, Balieiro had been chosen to start improvising on defense with Wagner Palha.

Thus, the probable Santos should be:

John Paul; Pará, Derick, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Vinicius Balieiro, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Raniel.

DEFAULTS DUE TO PHYSICAL PROBLEMS:

Jean Mota, John, Robson Reis, Luiz Felipe, Madson, Kaiky, John, Kevin Malthus, Sandry and Jobson

DEFALQUES FOR PLAYING COPA DO BR BY ANOTHER CLUB:

Camacho, Danilo Boza and Moraes

Jandrei, Léo Baptistão and Velázquez were not enrolled in the time granted by the CBF for the Copa do Brasil.