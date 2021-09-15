Jean Mota is sick, is cut and Santos calls Jhonnathan in a hurry

Midfielder Jean Mota got sick on Tuesday and was cut from Santos’ team for the decision against Athletico-PR this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Defender Jhonnatan, who would also play for the Under-23 this Tuesday, at 3 pm, against EC São Bernardo in the debut of the Copa Paulista, was called in a hurry to return to Santos and concentrate with the professional.

With the midfielder’s problem, coach Fábio Carille must have changes in the Fish lineup for the duel. The boy Derick should enter the defense and Vinícius Balieiro in midfield should play the role of Jean Mota.

The likely lineup is: João Paulo; Pará, Derick, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Vinicius Balieiro, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Raniel.

Jean Mota will be another embezzlement for Santos that does not have the injured John, Robson Reis, Luiz Felipe, Madson, Kaiky, John, Kevin Malthus, Sandry and Jobson. Midfielder Camacho, defender Danilo Boza and full-back Moraes were either listed as they cannot play in the competition because they have already played for another team and the athletes not regularized are Jandrei, Léo Baptistão and Velázquez. Players were not registered in time for the final date determined by the CBF.