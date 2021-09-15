Jorge Jesus returns to the Champions League group stage with Benfica’s goalless draw with Dinamo | Champions League

The return of Benfica de Jorge Jesus to the group stage of the Champions League after a season of absence had a positive balance, albeit minimal. Away from home, they drew 0-0 with Dynamo Kiev, in Ukraine, for the first round of the same bracket. Bayern Munich victory over Barcelona , at Camp Nou, this Tuesday.
Jorge Jesus complains in Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica — Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
The point leaves Benfica in a comfortable situation for the next two rounds. On September 29, host Barcelona. Then, on October 20, he also plays at home, against Bayern. Dynamo face the Spanish team and the German away.
Everton Cebolinha disputes the ball with Tomasz Kedziora in Dynamo Kiev v Benfica — Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Jorge Jesus selected two Brazilians among the 11 starters, left-back Gilberto, ex-Fluminense, and striker Éverton Cebolinha, and replaced them in the 14th minute of the second half – defender Lucas Veríssimo, ex-Santos, was suspended for the expulsion in the last game of the playoffs. Even away from home, Benfica asserted themselves and was superior in most of the game. He pressured his opponent in his field in the final half hour and narrowly missed opening the scoreboard in submissions by Ukrainian Yaremchuk and Portuguese Rafa Silva.
Gilberto disputes the ball with Ilia Shkurin in Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica — Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
But, in the final minutes, Jorge Jesus suffered a lot on the edge of the field. In the same move, he saw the ball hit Benfica’s crossbar twice, in a shot from outside Shaparenko’s area and in an attempt to cut Belgian defender Vertonghen right after the defense of Greek goalkeeper Vlachodimos on the rebound. As a result, Shaparenko’s goal was disallowed for offside in the beginning of the move.
Mircea Lucescu takes a stand at the edge of the field in Dynamo Kiev-Benfica — Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP
On the bench at Dynamo Kiev, Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu raised his record as the oldest in the Champions League group stage at 76 years, 1 month and 16 days. Jorge Jesus is the second oldest in this edition, at 67 years old. In the season, Benfica is still unbeaten, with eight wins and two draws. The Ukrainian team didn’t lose either: they won six out of eight matches.