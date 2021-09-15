Juliette pays a live joke and is surprised by Simone’s response in her Multishow debut

Juliette Freire stole the show during his debut on TVZ, of Multishow. The presenter made mistakes during the first program, which was attended by Simone and Simaria.

The ex-BBB’s first gaffe involved the backcountry duo’s career time. “They are queens of the sertanejo and have been singing together for over ten years. One success after another! They have a clip of them that has already reached 240 million views”, started.

Then, she realized the error and asked for help to her classmates. “I know you have a very long trajectory. In fact, I think I missed the number of years. Have you been together for…?”, he asked. “30 years”, replied Simone.

Simaria helped Juliette and talked the numbers with her sister. “We have videos with 240 million, but we have a video today that has 700 million views, which is second only to Ai Se Eu Te Pego [do Michel Teló], which is Loka, which we made with Anitta, which is a record! Apart from the others, who have 400, 300 million, so on”, said.

“One hit after another. I’m not very good with numbers, so everyone forgives me”, he requested. Juliette Freire revealed that this week’s The Masked Singer knockout will be on TVZ:

“You know I’m a ninja there, I was hired as the best detective, kidding. I’m just paying attention, there are times when I hang up, but I can’t say who will be here with you. The fun of the program is that people at home, families, try to guess who is behind”.

The BBB 2021 champion spoke about the video Llores Más, by Simone and Simaria with Sebastián Yatra. “The video for this song turned out to be the most beautiful thing in the world, and what was most perfect was also the boy: Sebastián Yatra. My people”, shot.

“He’s single, he’s on the track. If you want, I’ll present”, warned Simaria. “Ohh! I was just going to ask that”, handed Juliette. “He is just like the video and he is very nice, very polite. If you’re on the track, I’ll show you, because he wants to come to Brazil”, said the singer.

Check out the repercussion on the web:

the compilation of tvz debut meme that posted in juliette’s official on tiktok I’m laughing a lot kkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/rI4s0e1UUb — thais (@ottostorie) September 14, 2021

Will see @juliette in command of TVZ it played deep inside me 😂 I love a presenter! #TVZJuliette pic.twitter.com/0VcF1ZpkzU — Multishow (@multishow) September 13, 2021

Juliette BRABÍSSIMA making waves on TVZ singing with Simone and Simaria #TVZJuliette — Raphael Pellegrini (@ph_pellegrini) September 13, 2021

The picture that Juliette created to promote artists on TVZ was a wonderful idea because her influence with her audience is very strong, and proof of that is the number of followers of today’s nominated singer I got on Instagram. Overall I loved the hj show. #TVZJuliette — Day (@daylanelc) September 13, 2021

I LOVE YOU SO IT HURTS 🛐

JULIETTE ON TVZ pic.twitter.com/fKJpJghhX5 — lanna (@juliettzx) September 6, 2021

I’m loving Juliette introducing TVZ — Tayhan (@TayhanVasconc) September 13, 2021

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.