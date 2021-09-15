Juventus gets suffocated at first, but beats Malmo without difficulties in debut

THE youth astonished the Italiano zica in style. This Tuesday (14), the team visited Malmo for the first round of the group stage of the Champions League and won 3-0, with goals from Alex Sandro, Dybala and Morata.

The match started off badly for Old Lady, with the Swedish team pressing her into her defense. But, at 23 minutes, in a cross from Cuadrado, Alex Sandro gave almost a little fish to open the marker.

At 45, Morata suffered a penalty and Dybala went to the ball. Even with a low charge, in the middle, the Argentine managed to displace Diawara and expanded. In the next move, Morata received a good pass in the area and gave just one touch to make the third.

In the second stage, Moise Kean scored the fourth by dribbling the opposing archer, but the offside was signaled and the move was disallowed.

Championship status

Juve starts to lead group H, ahead of Chelsea for the goals scored, while Malmo is in last for the number of balls in their nets.

The ace of the game: Morata

Contested, the center forward had a very effective participation when suffering the penalty that generated the second goal and managed to score the third. Is this the year of the Spaniard?

To dispatch the zica?

In the current season, in official games, Juventus won its first victory. In the first three rounds of Italian Championship, the team was defeated twice and tied the other game.

upcoming games

The Velha Senhora returns to the field at the end of the week for the national championship, when she faces the Milan. This match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Malmo play Djurgaden.

Datasheet

Malmo 0 x 3 Juventus

GOALS: Alex Sandro, Dybala and Morata (JUV)

MALMO: Diawara; Berget, Amedhodzic, Nielsen, Brorsson and Rieks (Olsson); Innocent (Nanasi), Christiansen and Rakip (Nalic); Birmancevic (Abubakari) and Colak. Coach: Jon Dahl Tomasson

YOUTH: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt (Rugani) and Alex Sandro; Quadrado (Kulusevski), Bentancur (McKennie), Locatelli and Rabiot. Dybala (Ramsey) and Morata (Kean). Coach: Massimiliano Allegri