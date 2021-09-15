Khloé Kardashian posts about ‘people who bring sadness’ after being barred from the Met Gala – Monet

+



Socialite Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Instagram)

Socialite Khloé Kardashian used her Instagram account to express her sadness after rumors that she would have been barred from the guest list for the Met Gala 2021, one of the most popular events among celebrities and artists in the United States.

Khloé and sister Kourtney were not invited to the gala held at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, their sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were present, as well as the clan’s mother, businesswoman Kris Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian’s post with the supposed lament about his absence from the Met Gala 2021 (Photo: Instagram)

Khloé wrote in the post published in his Stories: “Good morning. Today we are going to stay hydrated, meditating, ignoring people who bring sadness and expressing our feelings. Now it’s going to be amazing.”

Khloé’s absence from the Met Gala 2021 was initially attributed to the socialite’s difficulty in finding a nanny to stay with her three-year-old daughter, True.

Kim Kardashian during his stint on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

However, Radar Online later reported that Khloé and Kourtney would be seen by event organizers as “too much C-list” and “not famous enough” to parade on the red carpet at the ball, ruling out any possibility of inviting them.

Kris Jenner during his stint on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

In previous years, despite his absence from the event, Khloé even celebrated the sisters’ passage through the Met Gala’s red carpet. She wrote during the 2019 event: “I can’t accept how amazing my sisters are tonight! I’m dreaming about them!”.

Earlier this morning, she even shared photos of her model sister Kendall’s passage through the Met Gala’s red carpet, but didn’t publicly address her absence from the party.