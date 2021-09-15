Kisses and cuddles from the world’s most ‘shipped’ couples on the Met Gala’s red carpet | famous

Beyond the looks extravagant and odd, love dominated the scene at Met Gala 2021! The biggest fashion event in the world brought together the most shipped couples of the moment, who didn’t skimp on romance and paraded fire and passion for red carpet.
Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky were in the best of tune and very warm with lookinho in the same “só love” vibe. There was a hug in front of the cameras, with nothing to hide! A big couple like that, cozy, doesn’t want war with anyone, right?
And who said we wouldn’t have #Bennifer? Yes, to our delight, the lovebirds only got unglued upon arrival at the event. JLo posed on the museum steps alone, but Ben was there, keeping an eye on everything. Not even the masks prevented the kiss caught backstage. It’s love that never ends!
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss (in a mask!) at the Met Gala 2021 in New York — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Alicia Keys with Swizz Beatz and Taika Waititi with Rita Ora at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also enjoyed the biggest “love”. Stylish and passionate, they enjoyed each other’s beautiful company during the gala dinner.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Another couple that left us speechless was Hailey and Justin Bieber. He only took a “stop there” from the model, discreetly, when posing with his hand on her stomach. To ward off pregnancy rumors, Hailey reshaped her pose next to her pop icon hubby. And then they went to party!
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
COUPLES INSPIRED BY FAIRY TALES
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brooklyn Beckham and fiancee Nicola Peltz at the Met Gala 2021 in New York — Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman at the Met Gala 2021 in New York — Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adam Mosseri and Monica Mosseri at the Met Gala in New York — Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
