Lack of purchases from China affects live cattle prices, says Safras

The physical live cattle market registered lower prices this Tuesday, 14. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, there were purchase attempts below the average reference in several locations. “China’s lack of positioning on the atypical case of BSE has taken its toll. Exporting slaughterhouses continue to reorganize their slaughter, awaiting a definition. The trend is for meatpackers to continue trying to exert pressure on the market until shipments resume,” said Iglesias.

In addition, Safras says that Saudi Arabia’s decision to suspend the purchase of five refrigeration units Minas Gerais generates apprehension, not because of the importance of the Saudis in the purchase of Brazilian beef, but because of the possibility of other markets adopting similar measures.

With that, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 304 in the fixed term modality, stable. In Goiânia (GO), the arroba was priced at R$290, against R$292. In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$304 – R$305, against R$306 – R$307. In Cuiabá , the value closed at R$ 298 – R$ 299, against R$ 300 – R$ 301. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 305 an arroba, against R$ 306.

Wholesale

Beef continues with prices accommodated in the wholesale market. The business environment still suggests little room for readjustments in the short term. Chicken meat still enjoys the preference of the average consumer in Brazil, something quite understandable amidst the notorious macroeconomic difficulties.

The front quarter was priced at R$16.30. The needle tip is also priced at R$ 16.30 per kilo. Hindquarter is still priced at R$21.50 per kilo.